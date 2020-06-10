All apartments in Laguna Beach
530 Cliff Drive

530 Cliff Drive · (949) 697-1555
Location

530 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
Located in North Laguna on the Front Row at Divers Cove & Recreation Point. This luxury Condo has Ocean, Catalina, Heisler Park and People views. This can be leased furnished or unfurnished for luxury living. Equipped with an elevator, underground parking two spaces included, community laundry, security gates and privacy. Bamboo flooring, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths with a jetted bathtub, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quality cabinetry and custom ambient lighting. One level living, fireplace and outside deck for out door living year round. Stroll to local art venues, shops, galleries, beaches and coves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Cliff Drive have any available units?
530 Cliff Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 530 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 530 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 530 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 530 Cliff Drive has accessible units.
Does 530 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
