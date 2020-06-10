530 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Located in North Laguna on the Front Row at Divers Cove & Recreation Point. This luxury Condo has Ocean, Catalina, Heisler Park and People views. This can be leased furnished or unfurnished for luxury living. Equipped with an elevator, underground parking two spaces included, community laundry, security gates and privacy. Bamboo flooring, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths with a jetted bathtub, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quality cabinetry and custom ambient lighting. One level living, fireplace and outside deck for out door living year round. Stroll to local art venues, shops, galleries, beaches and coves.