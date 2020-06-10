All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 527 Brooks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
527 Brooks Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

527 Brooks Street

527 Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

527 Brooks Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Charming FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom beach house in the heart of Laguna Village. AVAILABLE BEGINNING AUGUST 1ST. Short or long term. 30 days minimum stay. Great Ocean Views, short walk to pristine beaches, shops and restaurants. Sleeps 8. All utilities included plus wifi and Cable TV. Huge private back yard with big spa. Enjoy the sunset on the wonderful ocean view deck. Central air conditioning, plantation shutters, laundry room with full size washer/dryer and a 1 car garage. Beautiful, quiet location mid-block on a wide street with good parking. Perfect solution for temporary relocation needs, in between homes, place to say during your remodel or maybe a nice long vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Brooks Street have any available units?
527 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 527 Brooks Street have?
Some of 527 Brooks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
527 Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
No, 527 Brooks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 527 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 527 Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 527 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Brooks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 527 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 527 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 527 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Brooks Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 Brooks Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College