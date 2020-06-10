All apartments in Laguna Beach
505 Center Street

505 Center Street
Location

505 Center Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
In the heart of beloved Woods Cove you will find this completely reimagined storybook cottage with all of the amenities of a modern day home. Entering the charming fenced front yard, you are greeted with all lush landscaping which leads to the friendly Dutch entry door. Once inside, you will be welcomed by beautiful hardwood floors and beamed ceilings in a living space that includes a cozy fireplace. An all new kitchen with marble counter tops and top of the line appliances, along with a large dining room are adjacent. A spacious powder room, bedroom with en-suite bathroom and master bedroom with large bathroom and spacious closets define the remaining interior space which also includes a Nest thermostat. French doors from both the living area and master bedroom lead you to the totally private rear terraced yard. Entertain al fresco on the newly hardscaped patio terrace or wander up the path past the miniature vineyard to the large upper level which enjoys peaceful garden view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Center Street have any available units?
505 Center Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Center Street have?
Some of 505 Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 505 Center Street offer parking?
No, 505 Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Center Street have a pool?
No, 505 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
