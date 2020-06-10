505 Center Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

In the heart of beloved Woods Cove you will find this completely reimagined storybook cottage with all of the amenities of a modern day home. Entering the charming fenced front yard, you are greeted with all lush landscaping which leads to the friendly Dutch entry door. Once inside, you will be welcomed by beautiful hardwood floors and beamed ceilings in a living space that includes a cozy fireplace. An all new kitchen with marble counter tops and top of the line appliances, along with a large dining room are adjacent. A spacious powder room, bedroom with en-suite bathroom and master bedroom with large bathroom and spacious closets define the remaining interior space which also includes a Nest thermostat. French doors from both the living area and master bedroom lead you to the totally private rear terraced yard. Entertain al fresco on the newly hardscaped patio terrace or wander up the path past the miniature vineyard to the large upper level which enjoys peaceful garden view.