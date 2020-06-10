All apartments in Laguna Beach
485 Thalia Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

485 Thalia Street

485 Thalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

485 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Come and enjoy this beautiful (fully furnished), historic bungalow located in the heart of Laguna Village. Relax and enjoy the beautifully landscaped front courtyard with dining table and bubbling fountain. The spacious backyard offers a beautiful garden, with dining table for 6 under the stars. Raised deck off the back bedroom offers another lovely spot for enjoying the outdoors. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with an additional 1 bedroom and bathroom detached from main house. The main house features a spacious family room with gas fireplace, dining room just off kitchen and indoor laundry room with new stackable washer and dryer. You can't beat this location- just two short blocks to the beach, restaurants, shops and galleries. Hop on the year round Laguna Beach Trolley to get around town and enjoy the Laguna lifestyle- no need to drive anywhere from this prime location. All furnishings are meticulously maintained. The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances is fully stocked with cooking utensils, linens and place settings for 6. This home makes a great short or long term furnished rental for a anyone looking for the complete package- comfort, convenience & location! Unpack, relax and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Thalia Street have any available units?
485 Thalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 485 Thalia Street have?
Some of 485 Thalia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Thalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
485 Thalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Thalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 485 Thalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 485 Thalia Street offer parking?
No, 485 Thalia Street does not offer parking.
Does 485 Thalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Thalia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Thalia Street have a pool?
No, 485 Thalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 485 Thalia Street have accessible units?
No, 485 Thalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Thalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Thalia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Thalia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Thalia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

