485 Thalia Street

Come and enjoy this beautiful (fully furnished), historic bungalow located in the heart of Laguna Village. Relax and enjoy the beautifully landscaped front courtyard with dining table and bubbling fountain. The spacious backyard offers a beautiful garden, with dining table for 6 under the stars. Raised deck off the back bedroom offers another lovely spot for enjoying the outdoors. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with an additional 1 bedroom and bathroom detached from main house. The main house features a spacious family room with gas fireplace, dining room just off kitchen and indoor laundry room with new stackable washer and dryer. You can't beat this location- just two short blocks to the beach, restaurants, shops and galleries. Hop on the year round Laguna Beach Trolley to get around town and enjoy the Laguna lifestyle- no need to drive anywhere from this prime location. All furnishings are meticulously maintained. The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances is fully stocked with cooking utensils, linens and place settings for 6. This home makes a great short or long term furnished rental for a anyone looking for the complete package- comfort, convenience & location! Unpack, relax and enjoy!