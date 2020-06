Amenities

Quaint North Laguna cottage featuring hardwood floors throughout, cozy living room, lots of windows creating loads of natural light, kitchen open to living room with breakfast bar, darling front porch and large brick back patio. Fantastic location just a couple of blocks from the beach and a short stroll to the grocery store, yoga and many other shops and restaurants. Simply gorgeous place to call home!