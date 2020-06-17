All apartments in Laguna Beach
481 Dartmoor Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

481 Dartmoor Street

481 Dartmoor Street · No Longer Available
Location

481 Dartmoor Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Nestled in the hills above Crescent Beach in North Laguna, this 2 story home was designed to take advantage of some of the best views in Laguna. Sunset and Catalina views from the spacious deck. The home surrounds the pool in the front and allows privacy in a garden setting. The step down living room has new hardwood floors, a fireplace, and ocean views. Formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with new appliances, granite counters and new tile floor. Wake up to ocean views from the Master Bedroom. Three bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and an additional bedroom combination office/den facing the pool. The 2 bedrooms on the lower level are separated by an additional bonus/living room with fireplace and seating. Less than a mile from fabulous beaches and close to popular hiking trails. THE HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDES UTILITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Dartmoor Street have any available units?
481 Dartmoor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 481 Dartmoor Street have?
Some of 481 Dartmoor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Dartmoor Street currently offering any rent specials?
481 Dartmoor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Dartmoor Street pet-friendly?
No, 481 Dartmoor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 481 Dartmoor Street offer parking?
No, 481 Dartmoor Street does not offer parking.
Does 481 Dartmoor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Dartmoor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Dartmoor Street have a pool?
Yes, 481 Dartmoor Street has a pool.
Does 481 Dartmoor Street have accessible units?
No, 481 Dartmoor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Dartmoor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Dartmoor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Dartmoor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Dartmoor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
