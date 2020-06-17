481 Dartmoor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Nestled in the hills above Crescent Beach in North Laguna, this 2 story home was designed to take advantage of some of the best views in Laguna. Sunset and Catalina views from the spacious deck. The home surrounds the pool in the front and allows privacy in a garden setting. The step down living room has new hardwood floors, a fireplace, and ocean views. Formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with new appliances, granite counters and new tile floor. Wake up to ocean views from the Master Bedroom. Three bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and an additional bedroom combination office/den facing the pool. The 2 bedrooms on the lower level are separated by an additional bonus/living room with fireplace and seating. Less than a mile from fabulous beaches and close to popular hiking trails. THE HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDES UTILITIES.