480 Calliope St

Laguna Beach Ocean Views Home, Walk to Town



Charming & tastefully FURNISHED remodeled Laguna Beach Village home. Walkable, peaceful location nestled above Bluebird Canyon. Leave your car at home, live, explore Laguna as a local! All the local color of cafes, boutiques, bakery, restaurants, park, the beach are all close by. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath gem is situated at the end of a quiet, small street. The first level has living & dining areas along with the kitchen, 1 bedroom (2 twins/1 King) and bath. Wood floors add warmth and traditional style. Upstairs is another bedroom (Queen) suite that opens onto an ocean view deck. Awake from a nights rest to a great ocean view & fresh sea breezes! The back & side yards are totally private & surrounded by greenery. Multiple fountains enhance the serene atmosphere. Garage has laundry, storage area and parking for 1 car. There is also driveway & street parking. 1 month security deposit. Pets allowed on case by case basis (pet fee & deposit required). No A/C, Heating thru fireplace. No cable.

