Laguna Beach, CA
480 Calliope St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

480 Calliope St

480 Calliope Street · No Longer Available
Location

480 Calliope Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Laguna Beach Ocean Views Home, Walk to Town - Property Id: 277700

Charming & tastefully FURNISHED remodeled Laguna Beach Village home. Walkable, peaceful location nestled above Bluebird Canyon. Leave your car at home, live, explore Laguna as a local! All the local color of cafes, boutiques, bakery, restaurants, park, the beach are all close by. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath gem is situated at the end of a quiet, small street. The first level has living & dining areas along with the kitchen, 1 bedroom (2 twins/1 King) and bath. Wood floors add warmth and traditional style. Upstairs is another bedroom (Queen) suite that opens onto an ocean view deck. Awake from a nights rest to a great ocean view & fresh sea breezes! The back & side yards are totally private & surrounded by greenery. Multiple fountains enhance the serene atmosphere. Garage has laundry, storage area and parking for 1 car. There is also driveway & street parking. 1 month security deposit. Pets allowed on case by case basis (pet fee & deposit required). No A/C, Heating thru fireplace. No cable.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Calliope St have any available units?
480 Calliope St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 480 Calliope St have?
Some of 480 Calliope St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Calliope St currently offering any rent specials?
480 Calliope St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Calliope St pet-friendly?
No, 480 Calliope St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 480 Calliope St offer parking?
Yes, 480 Calliope St offers parking.
Does 480 Calliope St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 Calliope St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Calliope St have a pool?
No, 480 Calliope St does not have a pool.
Does 480 Calliope St have accessible units?
No, 480 Calliope St does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Calliope St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Calliope St has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Calliope St have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Calliope St does not have units with air conditioning.

