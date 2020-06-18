464 Bent Street

Amenities

Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Beaches and all downtown village amenities are nearby. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped. Enjoy the ocean breezes and sleep to the sounds of crashing waves. This property is exceptional and maintained very well. Newer kitchen area, newer bathroom, newer cabinets and appliances, newer hardwood flooring, newer Air Conditioning and Heating, newer pots, pans, dishes and flatware, newer BBQ, newer furniture, newer bedding, newer linens, towels. The outdoor covered living room area is attached to the unit and is private with a desk area, sofa with lounge area and leather chair. It is complete with ceiling fan, recessed lights, carpet and electricity to help you enjoy and make the the most of this beautiful area. Also available for your use is a washer and dryer, beach chairs, boogie boards, beach towels, beach cooler bag and a beach umbrella. On the private ocean view deck is a glass countertop that is perfect for ocean view dining. The bedroom area has upgraded queen size bed with upgraded linens. Sofa sleeper in living area. 42' Flat Screen LED TV. 1 parking spot. You will be very pleased with this property. Swimming pool, tennis & track nearby. Available beginning August 16. May 15- Sept 15, $180 per night. Sept 16 -May 14, $130 per night. 31 night minimum. Flexible arrival and departure days; Submit your requested nights.