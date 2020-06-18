All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 464 Bent Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
464 Bent Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

464 Bent Street

464 Bent Street · (949) 510-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

464 Bent Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Best Laguna Beach Village Location; Spectacular Ocean Views. Exceptional whitewater ocean views, Catalina Island sunsets. Beaches and all downtown village amenities are nearby. Fully Remodeled. Fully Furnished. Wonderfully landscaped. Enjoy the ocean breezes and sleep to the sounds of crashing waves. This property is exceptional and maintained very well. Newer kitchen area, newer bathroom, newer cabinets and appliances, newer hardwood flooring, newer Air Conditioning and Heating, newer pots, pans, dishes and flatware, newer BBQ, newer furniture, newer bedding, newer linens, towels. The outdoor covered living room area is attached to the unit and is private with a desk area, sofa with lounge area and leather chair. It is complete with ceiling fan, recessed lights, carpet and electricity to help you enjoy and make the the most of this beautiful area. Also available for your use is a washer and dryer, beach chairs, boogie boards, beach towels, beach cooler bag and a beach umbrella. On the private ocean view deck is a glass countertop that is perfect for ocean view dining. The bedroom area has upgraded queen size bed with upgraded linens. Sofa sleeper in living area. 42' Flat Screen LED TV. 1 parking spot. You will be very pleased with this property. Swimming pool, tennis & track nearby. Available beginning August 16. May 15- Sept 15, $180 per night. Sept 16 -May 14, $130 per night. 31 night minimum. Flexible arrival and departure days; Submit your requested nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Bent Street have any available units?
464 Bent Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 464 Bent Street have?
Some of 464 Bent Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Bent Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 Bent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Bent Street pet-friendly?
No, 464 Bent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 464 Bent Street offer parking?
Yes, 464 Bent Street does offer parking.
Does 464 Bent Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 Bent Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Bent Street have a pool?
Yes, 464 Bent Street has a pool.
Does 464 Bent Street have accessible units?
No, 464 Bent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Bent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Bent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Bent Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 464 Bent Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 464 Bent Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity