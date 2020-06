Amenities

Classic Woods Cove cottage within a few blocks to amazing beaches, restaurants, & shopping. This 2 bd/1 bath with a large loft is ideally located in one of Laguna's most desirable neighborhoods. The home has an updated kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings, spacious patio, plus a finished loft ideal for an art studio or small office. This is a great opportunity to be in the village at an affordable price.