445 Graceland Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Special!!!!! OWNER WILL DISCOUNT FIRST THREE MONTHS AT $2000 PER MONTH! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CLASSIC BEACH COTTAGE MOMENTS FROM DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! An absolutely stunning cottage on a quiet and peaceful street in the heart of Laguna Village. This completely refurbished home boasts an unbeatable location within moments of several gorgeous beaches such as "Thalia Street" "Sleepy Hollow," and the nearby Bluebird PUBLIC PARK. The cottage features a designer euro kitchen with custom marble countertops, and stainless refrigerator and gas stove. The very charming living room features open beam ceilings and a fireplace with custom mantle and marble hearth. The bedroom features cathedral ceilings, new stainless ceiling fan, spacious closet and back door leading out to private enclosed patio. The all new gleaming white bath has brand new tiled shower and deep medicine cabinet for extra storage. Welcoming front yard, great for relaxing and gardening. ENJOY STEPS to the nearby Ralph's shopping center as well as beaches, shops, and restaurants. THE IDEAL BEACH HOME IN LAGUNA!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.