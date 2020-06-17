All apartments in Laguna Beach
445 Graceland Drive
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:52 AM

445 Graceland Drive

445 Graceland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

445 Graceland Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Special!!!!! OWNER WILL DISCOUNT FIRST THREE MONTHS AT $2000 PER MONTH! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CLASSIC BEACH COTTAGE MOMENTS FROM DOWNTOWN LAGUNA BEACH! An absolutely stunning cottage on a quiet and peaceful street in the heart of Laguna Village. This completely refurbished home boasts an unbeatable location within moments of several gorgeous beaches such as "Thalia Street" "Sleepy Hollow," and the nearby Bluebird PUBLIC PARK. The cottage features a designer euro kitchen with custom marble countertops, and stainless refrigerator and gas stove. The very charming living room features open beam ceilings and a fireplace with custom mantle and marble hearth. The bedroom features cathedral ceilings, new stainless ceiling fan, spacious closet and back door leading out to private enclosed patio. The all new gleaming white bath has brand new tiled shower and deep medicine cabinet for extra storage. Welcoming front yard, great for relaxing and gardening. ENJOY STEPS to the nearby Ralph's shopping center as well as beaches, shops, and restaurants. THE IDEAL BEACH HOME IN LAGUNA!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Graceland Drive have any available units?
445 Graceland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 445 Graceland Drive have?
Some of 445 Graceland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Graceland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
445 Graceland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Graceland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Graceland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 445 Graceland Drive offer parking?
No, 445 Graceland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 445 Graceland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Graceland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Graceland Drive have a pool?
No, 445 Graceland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 445 Graceland Drive have accessible units?
No, 445 Graceland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Graceland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Graceland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Graceland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Graceland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

