440 THIRD Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath apartment located close the everything. Peak a Boo view of ocean. Great view of city lights. Bright and cheery with floor to ceiling dual pane windows. Unit includes stainless kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, double door refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Wood laminate floors in main area and carpeting in bedrooms. Roman shades in living room. Lots of cabinets for storage.

Centrally located to freeway access. Walk to Laguna Beach High School, Main Beach, restaurants and retail shops. Deck off of Living-room & use of large common area at rear of Building.

One parking space in Carport. On site coin-op Laundry.

No Smoking - Must have good credit