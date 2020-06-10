All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 440 THIRD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
440 THIRD Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

440 THIRD Street

440 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

440 3rd St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath apartment located close the everything. Peak a Boo view of ocean. Great view of city lights. Bright and cheery with floor to ceiling dual pane windows. Unit includes stainless kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, double door refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Wood laminate floors in main area and carpeting in bedrooms. Roman shades in living room. Lots of cabinets for storage.
Centrally located to freeway access. Walk to Laguna Beach High School, Main Beach, restaurants and retail shops. Deck off of Living-room & use of large common area at rear of Building.
One parking space in Carport. On site coin-op Laundry.
No Smoking - Must have good credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 THIRD Street have any available units?
440 THIRD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 440 THIRD Street have?
Some of 440 THIRD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 THIRD Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 THIRD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 THIRD Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 THIRD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 440 THIRD Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 THIRD Street offers parking.
Does 440 THIRD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 THIRD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 THIRD Street have a pool?
No, 440 THIRD Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 THIRD Street have accessible units?
No, 440 THIRD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 THIRD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 THIRD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 THIRD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 THIRD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College