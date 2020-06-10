All apartments in Laguna Beach
439 Thalia Street
439 Thalia Street

439 Thalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

439 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

new construction
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Looking for the ultimate, luxury, beach cottage? This is it!!! Found just minutes away from glistening sand and the lapping waves of the Pacific, just 3 blocks to be exact. Also a lot of restaurants and boutique shopping nearby, being only 6 blocks from downtown Laguna, this one of a kind home is a perfect compliment to its surroundings. Newly constructed in 2013, the modernized cottage is enhanced with vaulted ceilings that lend to the open atmosphere. Enjoy sunlit rooms, a neutral color palette paired with high-end materials such as Carrera marble, rich hardwoods in the flooring, custom cabinets and built-ins, and notable quality craftsmanship throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts Viking appliances, custom-made cabinetry, marble countertops and views that look out to the spacious wrap-around yard. A quaint Dutch door opens to the rear yard extending your entertaining opportunities. Outdoor spaces are plentiful and lush with completely fenced in yard and built-in BBQ area. Parking found on site making it easy for family and friends to gather and create lasting memories. A place where ocean views greet you from your front door and the essence of luxury surrounds you with every breath you take.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Thalia Street have any available units?
439 Thalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 439 Thalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 Thalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Thalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 439 Thalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 439 Thalia Street offer parking?
Yes, 439 Thalia Street offers parking.
Does 439 Thalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Thalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Thalia Street have a pool?
No, 439 Thalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 Thalia Street have accessible units?
No, 439 Thalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Thalia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Thalia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Thalia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Thalia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
