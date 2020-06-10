439 Thalia Street

Amenities

new construction parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

Looking for the ultimate, luxury, beach cottage? This is it!!! Found just minutes away from glistening sand and the lapping waves of the Pacific, just 3 blocks to be exact. Also a lot of restaurants and boutique shopping nearby, being only 6 blocks from downtown Laguna, this one of a kind home is a perfect compliment to its surroundings. Newly constructed in 2013, the modernized cottage is enhanced with vaulted ceilings that lend to the open atmosphere. Enjoy sunlit rooms, a neutral color palette paired with high-end materials such as Carrera marble, rich hardwoods in the flooring, custom cabinets and built-ins, and notable quality craftsmanship throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts Viking appliances, custom-made cabinetry, marble countertops and views that look out to the spacious wrap-around yard. A quaint Dutch door opens to the rear yard extending your entertaining opportunities. Outdoor spaces are plentiful and lush with completely fenced in yard and built-in BBQ area. Parking found on site making it easy for family and friends to gather and create lasting memories. A place where ocean views greet you from your front door and the essence of luxury surrounds you with every breath you take.