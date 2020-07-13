4 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED town-home in exclusive gated OCEAN FRONT community of BLUE LAGOON on VICTORIA BEACH. One of Laguna's most desirable ocean front communities providing guests direct & private beach access to the sand of local's favorite "Victoria Beach". Guests can enjoy sunrise to sunset beach walks daily. Offering the best in seaside amenities w/ TWO HEATED POOLS, two ocean front community "lofts" overlooking the surf, TENNIS COURT & clubhouse. Moments from a FIVE STAR RESORT, THE MONTAGE, easily accessed out the covered garden patio onto the path to the Montage's breathtaking PUBLIC grounds, ocean view lobby, park, & the WORLD FAMOUS "Treasure Island" beach. The Montage is known for it's ultra-fine dining, shops, & luxury spa. The vacation home provides two private parking spaces & indoor "beach-shower" at entry level; bright & open living room w/hardwood floors, wall to wall glass windows, wet bar, dining nook, remodeled kitchen & lush garden patio w/ gazebo on main level. Top level is the master suite w/ King sized bed, dual closets, en suite bath & at times a peek-a-boo ocean view, second bedroom w/ queen, an over-sized closet with an adjacent remodeled bath. Blocks to the "THE RANCH" luxury canyon resort & GOLF COURSE. Laguna Beach is famous for it's Sawdust Festival, Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters, stunning beaches, hiking trails, artistry, shops & dining, with all or more easily accessed by riding Laguna's free trolley! BOOK NOW!