Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

4 Blue Lagoon

4 Blue Lagoon · No Longer Available
Location

4 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED town-home in exclusive gated OCEAN FRONT community of BLUE LAGOON on VICTORIA BEACH. One of Laguna's most desirable ocean front communities providing guests direct & private beach access to the sand of local's favorite "Victoria Beach". Guests can enjoy sunrise to sunset beach walks daily. Offering the best in seaside amenities w/ TWO HEATED POOLS, two ocean front community "lofts" overlooking the surf, TENNIS COURT & clubhouse. Moments from a FIVE STAR RESORT, THE MONTAGE, easily accessed out the covered garden patio onto the path to the Montage's breathtaking PUBLIC grounds, ocean view lobby, park, & the WORLD FAMOUS "Treasure Island" beach. The Montage is known for it's ultra-fine dining, shops, & luxury spa. The vacation home provides two private parking spaces & indoor "beach-shower" at entry level; bright & open living room w/hardwood floors, wall to wall glass windows, wet bar, dining nook, remodeled kitchen & lush garden patio w/ gazebo on main level. Top level is the master suite w/ King sized bed, dual closets, en suite bath & at times a peek-a-boo ocean view, second bedroom w/ queen, an over-sized closet with an adjacent remodeled bath. Blocks to the "THE RANCH" luxury canyon resort & GOLF COURSE. Laguna Beach is famous for it's Sawdust Festival, Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters, stunning beaches, hiking trails, artistry, shops & dining, with all or more easily accessed by riding Laguna's free trolley! BOOK NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
4 Blue Lagoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 4 Blue Lagoon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
4 Blue Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 4 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 4 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
Yes, 4 Blue Lagoon offers parking.
Does 4 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 4 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 4 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 4 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Blue Lagoon has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.
