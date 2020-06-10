391 St. Ann's Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Village location! Two blocks to the Thalia/Anita/Brooks beaches! Beautiful Laguna cottage with private front & rear yards and garage. Pet ok. Two large bedrooms, full bath, separate dining area, excellent kitchen and spacious living room with fireplace. Traditional oak flooring, original period tile work, wonderful living room windows and storage closets. Private front yard that is fully fenced and landscaped. Rear yard with access off the dining area. There is a one car detached garage and one dedicated space. There is a laundry room connected to the adjacent duplex for tenant use. Location is ideal for beach, grocery shopping, LBHS, restaurants and downtown Laguna Beach. No need to drive. Ideal beach-close location.