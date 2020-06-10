All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

391 St. Ann's Drive

391 Saint Ann's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

391 Saint Ann's Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Village location! Two blocks to the Thalia/Anita/Brooks beaches! Beautiful Laguna cottage with private front & rear yards and garage. Pet ok. Two large bedrooms, full bath, separate dining area, excellent kitchen and spacious living room with fireplace. Traditional oak flooring, original period tile work, wonderful living room windows and storage closets. Private front yard that is fully fenced and landscaped. Rear yard with access off the dining area. There is a one car detached garage and one dedicated space. There is a laundry room connected to the adjacent duplex for tenant use. Location is ideal for beach, grocery shopping, LBHS, restaurants and downtown Laguna Beach. No need to drive. Ideal beach-close location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 St. Ann's Drive have any available units?
391 St. Ann's Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 391 St. Ann's Drive have?
Some of 391 St. Ann's Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 St. Ann's Drive currently offering any rent specials?
391 St. Ann's Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 St. Ann's Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 391 St. Ann's Drive is pet friendly.
Does 391 St. Ann's Drive offer parking?
Yes, 391 St. Ann's Drive offers parking.
Does 391 St. Ann's Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 St. Ann's Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 St. Ann's Drive have a pool?
No, 391 St. Ann's Drive does not have a pool.
Does 391 St. Ann's Drive have accessible units?
No, 391 St. Ann's Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 391 St. Ann's Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 St. Ann's Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 St. Ann's Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 St. Ann's Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
