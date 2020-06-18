All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

384 Loma Terrace - B

384 Loma Ter · No Longer Available
Location

384 Loma Ter, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Stunning, contemporary, lower level 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Laguna Beach. Living area and bedroom both, open onto spacious deck with retractable oversized sliders. This unique property features: Italian marble bathroom suite, designer granite floors, roll down roman sunshades, soft closing cabinets and toilet seats, beach shower at garage entry, dedicated laundry facility in garage, soft water and, central air conditioning. New manufactured hardwood flooring in bedroom. Convenient downtown village location with just a short stroll to beach, Festival of the Arts, Laguna Theater, Community Center, restaurants and Saturday’s Farmer’s Market, with quick and easy access to major thoroughfares. All windows are high quality double insulated with E rating treated with 3 M UV film for improved heat insulation and added sun protection. Includes utilties: gas, water, trash, elec. (1 car garage space is available at $2950/mo).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Loma Terrace - B have any available units?
384 Loma Terrace - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 384 Loma Terrace - B have?
Some of 384 Loma Terrace - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Loma Terrace - B currently offering any rent specials?
384 Loma Terrace - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Loma Terrace - B pet-friendly?
No, 384 Loma Terrace - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 384 Loma Terrace - B offer parking?
Yes, 384 Loma Terrace - B offers parking.
Does 384 Loma Terrace - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Loma Terrace - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Loma Terrace - B have a pool?
No, 384 Loma Terrace - B does not have a pool.
Does 384 Loma Terrace - B have accessible units?
No, 384 Loma Terrace - B does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Loma Terrace - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Loma Terrace - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Loma Terrace - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 384 Loma Terrace - B has units with air conditioning.

