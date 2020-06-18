384 Loma Terrace - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

Stunning, contemporary, lower level 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Laguna Beach. Living area and bedroom both, open onto spacious deck with retractable oversized sliders. This unique property features: Italian marble bathroom suite, designer granite floors, roll down roman sunshades, soft closing cabinets and toilet seats, beach shower at garage entry, dedicated laundry facility in garage, soft water and, central air conditioning. New manufactured hardwood flooring in bedroom. Convenient downtown village location with just a short stroll to beach, Festival of the Arts, Laguna Theater, Community Center, restaurants and Saturday’s Farmer’s Market, with quick and easy access to major thoroughfares. All windows are high quality double insulated with E rating treated with 3 M UV film for improved heat insulation and added sun protection. Includes utilties: gas, water, trash, elec. (1 car garage space is available at $2950/mo).