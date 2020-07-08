377 Holly Street 1/2

Amenities

RARELY ON THE MARKET! Looking to live in one of the best locations in North Laguna Beacb ... then look no further.. this is your NEW home! Nestled into one of the best tree-lined streets in North Laguna , this completely remodeled and upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom craftsman-style house is just across from world renowned Main Beach and just a short walk to Downtown Laguna, galleries and festivals. Enjoy the amazing ocean breezes and sunsets views from your own private courtyard or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean. This gorgeous home includes a cozy living room with fireplace, cork floors, upgraded appliances, granite counters, 1 car attached garage, as well as laundry with washer and dryer. Easy access to Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Toll roads and Laguna Canyon Road. Rare Opportunity to live in one of the best locations in paradise, a MUST SEE!