Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

377 Holly Street 1/2

377 Holly St · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

377 Holly St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
RARELY ON THE MARKET! Looking to live in one of the best locations in North Laguna Beacb ... then look no further.. this is your NEW home! Nestled into one of the best tree-lined streets in North Laguna , this completely remodeled and upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom craftsman-style house is just across from world renowned Main Beach and just a short walk to Downtown Laguna, galleries and festivals. Enjoy the amazing ocean breezes and sunsets views from your own private courtyard or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean. This gorgeous home includes a cozy living room with fireplace, cork floors, upgraded appliances, granite counters, 1 car attached garage, as well as laundry with washer and dryer. Easy access to Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Toll roads and Laguna Canyon Road. Rare Opportunity to live in one of the best locations in paradise, a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have any available units?
377 Holly Street 1/2 has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have?
Some of 377 Holly Street 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Holly Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
377 Holly Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Holly Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 377 Holly Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 377 Holly Street 1/2 offers parking.
Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 Holly Street 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have a pool?
Yes, 377 Holly Street 1/2 has a pool.
Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 377 Holly Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 Holly Street 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Holly Street 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 Holly Street 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
