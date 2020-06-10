All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

376 Magnolia Drive

376 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

376 Magnolia Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the Tree streets! This home features three bedrooms, three baths, approximately 2,000 square feet of living space and a detached two car garage. The home was recently remodeled a few years back after the current owner purchased in late 2013 and I can assure you that no expense was spared in achieving this cozy custom feel for a Laguna beach home located just blocks from the beach. The gorgeous kitchen, complete with Thermador appliances, new custom cabinets, travertine flooring and granite countertops. The new double pane windows throughout the entire home. The newly remodeled bathrooms. The acacia wood flooring located upstairs. The newly fabricated custom wrought iron for the newly built front porch. The list goes on and on. While being within walking distance of Urth Caffe and Heisler Park, this home is also located just north of downtown which makes for very easy access to local shopping and restaurants. For someone looking to move to Laguna Beach this is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
376 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 376 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 376 Magnolia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
376 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 376 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 376 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 376 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 376 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 376 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 376 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 376 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Magnolia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
