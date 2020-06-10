376 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the Tree streets! This home features three bedrooms, three baths, approximately 2,000 square feet of living space and a detached two car garage. The home was recently remodeled a few years back after the current owner purchased in late 2013 and I can assure you that no expense was spared in achieving this cozy custom feel for a Laguna beach home located just blocks from the beach. The gorgeous kitchen, complete with Thermador appliances, new custom cabinets, travertine flooring and granite countertops. The new double pane windows throughout the entire home. The newly remodeled bathrooms. The acacia wood flooring located upstairs. The newly fabricated custom wrought iron for the newly built front porch. The list goes on and on. While being within walking distance of Urth Caffe and Heisler Park, this home is also located just north of downtown which makes for very easy access to local shopping and restaurants. For someone looking to move to Laguna Beach this is a must see home!