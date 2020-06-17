356 Y Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Ideal location in the heart of down town Laguna Beach!!! This remodeled two bedroom, two bath lower unit is spacious and light with French doors that lead out to a private, enclosed patio. Remodeled throughout including the kitchen and bathrooms with newer paint and flooring. Newer stacked washer/dryer inside and ample parking add to the convenience of this property. Inside STORAGE SPACE on the property included. $3,200 INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT CABLE/WIFI! Steps away from the beach, down town shops, galleries and restaurants. Enjoy the Laguna lifestyle.