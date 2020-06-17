All apartments in Laguna Beach
356 Y Place
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

356 Y Place · No Longer Available
Location

356 Y Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Ideal location in the heart of down town Laguna Beach!!! This remodeled two bedroom, two bath lower unit is spacious and light with French doors that lead out to a private, enclosed patio. Remodeled throughout including the kitchen and bathrooms with newer paint and flooring. Newer stacked washer/dryer inside and ample parking add to the convenience of this property. Inside STORAGE SPACE on the property included. $3,200 INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT CABLE/WIFI! Steps away from the beach, down town shops, galleries and restaurants. Enjoy the Laguna lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Y Place have any available units?
356 Y Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 356 Y Place have?
Some of 356 Y Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Y Place currently offering any rent specials?
356 Y Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Y Place pet-friendly?
No, 356 Y Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 356 Y Place offer parking?
Yes, 356 Y Place offers parking.
Does 356 Y Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 Y Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Y Place have a pool?
No, 356 Y Place does not have a pool.
Does 356 Y Place have accessible units?
No, 356 Y Place does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Y Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Y Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Y Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Y Place does not have units with air conditioning.
