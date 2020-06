Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Nestled in a quiet backyard garden is this perfect guest unit~ One gorgeous spacious bedroom with sitting area opens to private backyard with patio and awning surrounded lovely gardens, grassy yard and fruit trees. All new eat-in Kitchenette with stove~ ~ Beautiful bath with dual sinks and large shower ~ Air Conditioned ~Laundry and one off-street parking space~