Laguna Beach, CA
330 Cajon Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 Cajon Terrace

330 Cajon Te · No Longer Available
Location

330 Cajon Te, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Unique Italian villa in desirable North Laguna offers spectacular panoramic ocean views from Palos Verdes to Dana Point! The gated entry leads to a formal living room with beautiful hardwood floors, stone fireplace and a series of French doors offering breathtaking coastline views. An entertainers delight, the home features a gourmet kitchen with Marble counter tops, large island with prep sink, dual pantries and Sub zero leading to a cozy family room with breakfast bar. The formal dining room with custom cabinetry opens to a private patio for year round indoor/outdoor entertaining. The ocean view master suite affords hardwood floors and generous closet space. Media room with huge built-in cabinet for large screen TV ( incl.) and surround sound. A handsome office with custom built-ins has incredible white water views. Two additional bedrooms complete this offering. Enjoy this serene, private location surrounded by beautiful lush gardens. This perfectly located home is walking distant to the ocean and minutes to downtown Laguna Beach or Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Cajon Terrace have any available units?
330 Cajon Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 330 Cajon Terrace have?
Some of 330 Cajon Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Cajon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
330 Cajon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Cajon Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 330 Cajon Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 330 Cajon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 330 Cajon Terrace offers parking.
Does 330 Cajon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Cajon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Cajon Terrace have a pool?
No, 330 Cajon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 330 Cajon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 330 Cajon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Cajon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Cajon Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Cajon Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Cajon Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
