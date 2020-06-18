330 Cajon Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Unique Italian villa in desirable North Laguna offers spectacular panoramic ocean views from Palos Verdes to Dana Point! The gated entry leads to a formal living room with beautiful hardwood floors, stone fireplace and a series of French doors offering breathtaking coastline views. An entertainers delight, the home features a gourmet kitchen with Marble counter tops, large island with prep sink, dual pantries and Sub zero leading to a cozy family room with breakfast bar. The formal dining room with custom cabinetry opens to a private patio for year round indoor/outdoor entertaining. The ocean view master suite affords hardwood floors and generous closet space. Media room with huge built-in cabinet for large screen TV ( incl.) and surround sound. A handsome office with custom built-ins has incredible white water views. Two additional bedrooms complete this offering. Enjoy this serene, private location surrounded by beautiful lush gardens. This perfectly located home is walking distant to the ocean and minutes to downtown Laguna Beach or Fashion Island.