Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
325 Weymouth Place
Last updated May 26 2020

325 Weymouth Place

325 Weymouth Place · (949) 370-0819
Location

325 Weymouth Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Live your best life in this luxury Si Teller custom designed home with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean & awe-inspiring sunsets. Nestled in sought-after North Laguna Beach, an exclusive community surrounded by natural beauty & pristine sandy beaches, this residence creates a sense of well-being exemplified by the finest in indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen creates an oasis of hospitality & features unique pass-through bifold windows to the alfresco dining outside, Wolf 6-burner range and fully integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator. Open the bifold doors to the front courtyard, complete with full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and infinity edge spa to make the entertaining flow through the entire upper level. The luxurious Master will indulge your sensibilities with breathtaking views, spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet that highlights the best of style & functionality. The added appeal of a lower level with 2nd family room, games room, and En-Suite bedrooms with full access to the private paved view patio from every room. Envision your friends and family in the myriad of out-door spaces this home has to offer including California room, dining balcony, courtyard, and flagstone patios. Other highlights include contemporary concrete flooring flowing throughout the main floor, proximity to world class shopping, award-winning schools, and Irvine business district. This is the one to call Home. For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Weymouth Place have any available units?
325 Weymouth Place has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Weymouth Place have?
Some of 325 Weymouth Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Weymouth Place currently offering any rent specials?
325 Weymouth Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Weymouth Place pet-friendly?
No, 325 Weymouth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 325 Weymouth Place offer parking?
Yes, 325 Weymouth Place does offer parking.
Does 325 Weymouth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Weymouth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Weymouth Place have a pool?
No, 325 Weymouth Place does not have a pool.
Does 325 Weymouth Place have accessible units?
No, 325 Weymouth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Weymouth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Weymouth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Weymouth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Weymouth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
