325 Weymouth Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Live your best life in this luxury Si Teller custom designed home with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean & awe-inspiring sunsets. Nestled in sought-after North Laguna Beach, an exclusive community surrounded by natural beauty & pristine sandy beaches, this residence creates a sense of well-being exemplified by the finest in indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen creates an oasis of hospitality & features unique pass-through bifold windows to the alfresco dining outside, Wolf 6-burner range and fully integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator. Open the bifold doors to the front courtyard, complete with full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and infinity edge spa to make the entertaining flow through the entire upper level. The luxurious Master will indulge your sensibilities with breathtaking views, spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet that highlights the best of style & functionality. The added appeal of a lower level with 2nd family room, games room, and En-Suite bedrooms with full access to the private paved view patio from every room. Envision your friends and family in the myriad of out-door spaces this home has to offer including California room, dining balcony, courtyard, and flagstone patios. Other highlights include contemporary concrete flooring flowing throughout the main floor, proximity to world class shopping, award-winning schools, and Irvine business district. This is the one to call Home. For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.