325 Diamond Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Enjoy beautiful views and privacy from this inviting and exquisite home in the coveted Woods Cove neighborhood. Located just two blocks from the beach, this tasteful residence is ideal for entertaining with an open floor plan, including a Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, a large granite island and Caesarstone countertops. The spacious and elegant living room boasts a stunning and unique open beamed ceiling, a cozy fireplace, two seating areas, deck, and ocean views. The family room and outdoor patio area are ideal for casual relaxing and entertaining. Four bedrooms and four baths provide plenty of space. There is also an exercise room and a two car garage plus driveway parking, to add convenience to this private and serene retreat.