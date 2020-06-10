All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 325 Diamond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
325 Diamond Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

325 Diamond Street

325 Diamond Street · (949) 371-4333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 Diamond Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Enjoy beautiful views and privacy from this inviting and exquisite home in the coveted Woods Cove neighborhood. Located just two blocks from the beach, this tasteful residence is ideal for entertaining with an open floor plan, including a Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, a large granite island and Caesarstone countertops. The spacious and elegant living room boasts a stunning and unique open beamed ceiling, a cozy fireplace, two seating areas, deck, and ocean views. The family room and outdoor patio area are ideal for casual relaxing and entertaining. Four bedrooms and four baths provide plenty of space. There is also an exercise room and a two car garage plus driveway parking, to add convenience to this private and serene retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Diamond Street have any available units?
325 Diamond Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Diamond Street have?
Some of 325 Diamond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Diamond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 325 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 Diamond Street does offer parking.
Does 325 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 325 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Diamond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 325 Diamond Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity