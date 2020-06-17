All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31902 Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31902 Circle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31902 Circle Drive

31902 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31902 Circle Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
COASTAL LIVING AT IT'S BEST. A GORGEOUS COASTLINE WHITE WATER OCEAN VIEW HOME! Fully remodeled in 2015 the pristine 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beach house overlooks world famous Thousand Steps Beach, one of the prettiest beach coves in Laguna! RESIDENTS ENJOY Private beach access. Spectacular, panoramic white water ocean views from master bedroom, kitchen, dining room and entertainment deck. All newer furniture and furnishings. Newer designer kitchen with professional, stainless steel appliances, entertainment island, and wine refrigerator. Three queen-sized beds, 2 twins, & 2 1/2 Carrera marble bathrooms. AIR CONDITIONING. Working fireplace. Newer hardwood flooring throughout. High speed WIFI. 4 HD TVs. Music system. Completely equipped for a luxury living in Laguna Beach: Gourmet kitchen and kitchen appliances, stunning and sleek kitchen countertops, half moon shaped bay window with marble dining table. Private washer and dryer included. Beach shower with hot and cold water. Complementary trolley stop located on PCH and Circle Dr. All in all the ideal home to enjoy the best restaurants, galleries, shops and attractions of Laguna Beach. Available FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31902 Circle Drive have any available units?
31902 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31902 Circle Drive have?
Some of 31902 Circle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31902 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31902 Circle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31902 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31902 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31902 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31902 Circle Drive does offer parking.
Does 31902 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31902 Circle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31902 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 31902 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31902 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 31902 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31902 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31902 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31902 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31902 Circle Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College