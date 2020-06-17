31902 Circle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

COASTAL LIVING AT IT'S BEST. A GORGEOUS COASTLINE WHITE WATER OCEAN VIEW HOME! Fully remodeled in 2015 the pristine 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beach house overlooks world famous Thousand Steps Beach, one of the prettiest beach coves in Laguna! RESIDENTS ENJOY Private beach access. Spectacular, panoramic white water ocean views from master bedroom, kitchen, dining room and entertainment deck. All newer furniture and furnishings. Newer designer kitchen with professional, stainless steel appliances, entertainment island, and wine refrigerator. Three queen-sized beds, 2 twins, & 2 1/2 Carrera marble bathrooms. AIR CONDITIONING. Working fireplace. Newer hardwood flooring throughout. High speed WIFI. 4 HD TVs. Music system. Completely equipped for a luxury living in Laguna Beach: Gourmet kitchen and kitchen appliances, stunning and sleek kitchen countertops, half moon shaped bay window with marble dining table. Private washer and dryer included. Beach shower with hot and cold water. Complementary trolley stop located on PCH and Circle Dr. All in all the ideal home to enjoy the best restaurants, galleries, shops and attractions of Laguna Beach. Available FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.