Laguna Beach, CA
31828 7th Avenue
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:00 PM

31828 7th Avenue

31828 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31828 7th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled ocean view 2 bedroom, 1 bath and an office /3 rd bedroom single family house in South Laguna Beach. Very short walking distance to thousand steps beach. The house features living room, Kitchen, dinning room, laundry room.. Spacious two car attached garage offers additional storage space. Ocean views from living room and office. The house has a new bathroom with a new tub /shower, vanity and sink, newer plumbing features, new tile floor. The kitchen has a new granite counter tops and newer cabinets , appliances. Newly painted interior. Newer wooden and tile floors. No Carpets in the house. Living room has a beamed ceiling and a fire place. Spacious two car garage has additional storage space. Ceiling fans in all living areas. Duel pane windows through out. A patio and a large grassy back yard which is rare in Laguna Beach in this price range in proximity to the beach. It is very conveniently located to near the best quieter beaches in Laguna Beach, bus stops , shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, PCH , Crown Valley Pkw. Refrigerator for tenant use only , but no warranty. It is move in ready.
This price is only for the front house. There is a studio at the back. Studio has a big deck and fire place, new kitchen, new bathroom
with shower. Ceiling fan and cabinet. New tile and newer wooden floor. Studio is asking for $2000. If rent both front 2 bedroom and studio , the price will be $5400.
Please call Ming at 9493077276 for showing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31828 7th Avenue have any available units?
31828 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31828 7th Avenue have?
Some of 31828 7th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31828 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31828 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31828 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31828 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31828 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31828 7th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31828 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31828 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31828 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31828 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31828 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31828 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31828 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31828 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31828 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31828 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
