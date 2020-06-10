31828 7th Avenue

Amenities

Newly remodeled ocean view 2 bedroom, 1 bath and an office /3 rd bedroom single family house in South Laguna Beach. Very short walking distance to thousand steps beach. The house features living room, Kitchen, dinning room, laundry room.. Spacious two car attached garage offers additional storage space. Ocean views from living room and office. The house has a new bathroom with a new tub /shower, vanity and sink, newer plumbing features, new tile floor. The kitchen has a new granite counter tops and newer cabinets , appliances. Newly painted interior. Newer wooden and tile floors. No Carpets in the house. Living room has a beamed ceiling and a fire place. Spacious two car garage has additional storage space. Ceiling fans in all living areas. Duel pane windows through out. A patio and a large grassy back yard which is rare in Laguna Beach in this price range in proximity to the beach. It is very conveniently located to near the best quieter beaches in Laguna Beach, bus stops , shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, PCH , Crown Valley Pkw. Refrigerator for tenant use only , but no warranty. It is move in ready.

This price is only for the front house. There is a studio at the back. Studio has a big deck and fire place, new kitchen, new bathroom

with shower. Ceiling fan and cabinet. New tile and newer wooden floor. Studio is asking for $2000. If rent both front 2 bedroom and studio , the price will be $5400.

Please call Ming at 9493077276 for showing .