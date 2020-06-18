All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31716 S COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31716 S COAST Highway
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

31716 S COAST Highway

31716 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31716 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bring your most discriminating clients. Fully furnished and equipped with all the niceties of a the finest Bed and Breakfast. Charming cottage with open beam ceilings and gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Sharp and clean as a whistle and professionally furnished with quality pieces. The eclectic mix of stainless steel and organic woods throughout make the space feel so warm and inviting. The outside deck with ocean views makes you want to sit down take your shoes off and stay awhile...a long while. Must see! OWNERS ARE LOOKING FOR RELOCATING PROFESSIONALS 6 months to year minimum term. NOT A SUMMER SHORT TERM RENTAL. Owner prefers single occupancy - ideally a working professional 9-5er.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31716 S COAST Highway have any available units?
31716 S COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31716 S COAST Highway have?
Some of 31716 S COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31716 S COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
31716 S COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31716 S COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31716 S COAST Highway offer parking?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway does not offer parking.
Does 31716 S COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31716 S COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 31716 S COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 31716 S COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31716 S COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 31716 S COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College