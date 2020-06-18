31716 S COAST Highway

31716 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 South Laguna Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bring your most discriminating clients. Fully furnished and equipped with all the niceties of a the finest Bed and Breakfast. Charming cottage with open beam ceilings and gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Sharp and clean as a whistle and professionally furnished with quality pieces. The eclectic mix of stainless steel and organic woods throughout make the space feel so warm and inviting. The outside deck with ocean views makes you want to sit down take your shoes off and stay awhile...a long while. Must see! OWNERS ARE LOOKING FOR RELOCATING PROFESSIONALS 6 months to year minimum term. NOT A SUMMER SHORT TERM RENTAL. Owner prefers single occupancy - ideally a working professional 9-5er.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
