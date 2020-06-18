All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
31561 Table Rock Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:53 AM

31561 Table Rock Drive

31561 Tablerock Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

31561 Tablerock Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Oceanfront Condo with Breathtaking Views of Table Rock Beach! This rarely available 2 Bed/2 Bath unit features an open floor plan with walls of glass showcasing one of the most beautiful beaches on the coast to almost every room. The spacious living room with fireplace and dining area open up to a nice size deck perfect for entertaining or romantic nights at home. Imagine waking up to the sounds of breaking waves and looking out to see paradise every morning from your master suite with updated bath. Enjoy watching dolphins play or whales breach nearby. Table Rock is resort living at its very finest! The amenities include a heated pool and spa, gym, oceanfront BBQ area, private stairs to Secret Cove beach, billiards room, library and clubhouse. Come and enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, art galleries and the best beaches in Southern California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31561 Table Rock Drive have any available units?
31561 Table Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31561 Table Rock Drive have?
Some of 31561 Table Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31561 Table Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31561 Table Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31561 Table Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31561 Table Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31561 Table Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31561 Table Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 31561 Table Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31561 Table Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31561 Table Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31561 Table Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 31561 Table Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 31561 Table Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31561 Table Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31561 Table Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31561 Table Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31561 Table Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
