31561 Table Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning Oceanfront Condo with Breathtaking Views of Table Rock Beach! This rarely available 2 Bed/2 Bath unit features an open floor plan with walls of glass showcasing one of the most beautiful beaches on the coast to almost every room. The spacious living room with fireplace and dining area open up to a nice size deck perfect for entertaining or romantic nights at home. Imagine waking up to the sounds of breaking waves and looking out to see paradise every morning from your master suite with updated bath. Enjoy watching dolphins play or whales breach nearby. Table Rock is resort living at its very finest! The amenities include a heated pool and spa, gym, oceanfront BBQ area, private stairs to Secret Cove beach, billiards room, library and clubhouse. Come and enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, art galleries and the best beaches in Southern California.