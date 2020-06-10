31332 Monterey Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large "turn-key" Ocean View home within walking distance of the beach in South Laguna Village. The perfect beach house nestled in Coast Royale offers spacious living with hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout along with sweeping ocean views and view decks. Within walking distance to West Street and Aliso Beach, this four Bedroom home has a huge master retreat offering a private space where you can enjoy stunning Catalina Island views while relaxing by the cozy fireplace. Main Level has three additional bedrooms including a secondary master suite, formal dining room and plenty of space to entertain. Family room with built-in large screen television, separate "inside" laundry room. The large yard has multiple patio areas and a large grassy area (mostly enclosed). Restaurants, shops and pristine beaches of South Laguna Village are just steps away! Available furnished or unfurnished. Owner prefers long term lease. Call or text Cynthia Ayers, Listing Agent of Laguna Coast Real Estate for more details at #949-494-0490. Photos/details also at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com.