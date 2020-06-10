All apartments in Laguna Beach
31332 Monterey Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

31332 Monterey Street

31332 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

31332 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large "turn-key" Ocean View home within walking distance of the beach in South Laguna Village. The perfect beach house nestled in Coast Royale offers spacious living with hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout along with sweeping ocean views and view decks. Within walking distance to West Street and Aliso Beach, this four Bedroom home has a huge master retreat offering a private space where you can enjoy stunning Catalina Island views while relaxing by the cozy fireplace. Main Level has three additional bedrooms including a secondary master suite, formal dining room and plenty of space to entertain. Family room with built-in large screen television, separate "inside" laundry room. The large yard has multiple patio areas and a large grassy area (mostly enclosed). Restaurants, shops and pristine beaches of South Laguna Village are just steps away! Available furnished or unfurnished. Owner prefers long term lease. Call or text Cynthia Ayers, Listing Agent of Laguna Coast Real Estate for more details at #949-494-0490. Photos/details also at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31332 Monterey Street have any available units?
31332 Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31332 Monterey Street have?
Some of 31332 Monterey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31332 Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
31332 Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31332 Monterey Street pet-friendly?
No, 31332 Monterey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31332 Monterey Street offer parking?
No, 31332 Monterey Street does not offer parking.
Does 31332 Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31332 Monterey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31332 Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 31332 Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 31332 Monterey Street have accessible units?
No, 31332 Monterey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31332 Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31332 Monterey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31332 Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31332 Monterey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
