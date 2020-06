Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking

Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach. New hardwood floors, appliances, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen backsplash and lighting capture the ocean's colors. Gated entry to main house.