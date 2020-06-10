All apartments in Laguna Beach
31282 Monterey Street.
31282 Monterey Street

31282 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

31282 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Delightful three bedrooms, three baths home plus loft in well sought after Laguna Royal area. This lovingly maintained home offers modern amenities while capturing the charm of Laguna Beach. Bright and cheerful, this home has an open floor plan and spa inspired master bath with very unique spacious shower. The living room invites you to relax by the cozy fireplace while enjoying sit down ocean views. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, LG double door refrigerator and 6 burner Viking stove. There are several large marble counter spaces. This warm and inviting home offers great entertaining and relaxing opportunities for indoor/outdoor living. Enchanting garden areas invite you to meander or simply sit down and enjoy the serenity and spectacular ocean, Catalina sunset and Coastline views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 31282 Monterey Street have any available units?
31282 Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31282 Monterey Street have?
Some of 31282 Monterey Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31282 Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
31282 Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31282 Monterey Street pet-friendly?
No, 31282 Monterey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31282 Monterey Street offer parking?
No, 31282 Monterey Street does not offer parking.
Does 31282 Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31282 Monterey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31282 Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 31282 Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 31282 Monterey Street have accessible units?
No, 31282 Monterey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31282 Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31282 Monterey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31282 Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31282 Monterey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

