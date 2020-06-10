31282 Monterey Street.

Amenities

Delightful three bedrooms, three baths home plus loft in well sought after Laguna Royal area. This lovingly maintained home offers modern amenities while capturing the charm of Laguna Beach. Bright and cheerful, this home has an open floor plan and spa inspired master bath with very unique spacious shower. The living room invites you to relax by the cozy fireplace while enjoying sit down ocean views. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, LG double door refrigerator and 6 burner Viking stove. There are several large marble counter spaces. This warm and inviting home offers great entertaining and relaxing opportunities for indoor/outdoor living. Enchanting garden areas invite you to meander or simply sit down and enjoy the serenity and spectacular ocean, Catalina sunset and Coastline views.