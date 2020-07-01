30802 S Coast Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub yoga

Top of the hill in Laguna Terrace, this Cape Cod-styled beach home boasts amazing 180-degree unobstructed ocean views from Palos Verdes Peninsula to Catalina Island to Dana Point! Enjoy the sophisticated charm and subtle elegance of this remodeled and furnished move-in ready 2 bed/2 bath home. Beautiful Private Entryway with Dutch Door, Darling Front Porch, and Two Carports. The Living Room Features Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Floor to Ceiling Double-Pane Windows with Blinds, and Stunning Sit Down Ocean Views. A Huge Ocean View Deck Spans the Entire Front of the Property! Wonderful Open floor plan for Entertaining with Amazing Views not only from the Living Room but also from the Dining Area and Kitchen. Beautiful, White-Glass-Fronted Cabinets, Double-Door Refrigerator, 6-Burner Gas Range, Dishwasher, Double Sink and Stone Countertops adorn the gourmet-ready kitchen. The huge master suite boasts a large, Walk-In Closet, Changing Area with Windows, Crown Moulding and Custom White Shutters. Lounge in the Large, Oval Soaking Tub, flanked by his-and-hers Sinks. This picturesque community features a pool, spa, and community room with kitchen. You'll love the proximity to shopping and restaurants. Dine at the exclusive five-star Montage Resort and Spa across the street, walk to yoga class, and followed by a dip in the ocean, or take the free trolley to Downtown Laguna.