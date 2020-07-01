All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

30802 S Coast Highway

30802 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

30802 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Terrace Mobile Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
yoga
Top of the hill in Laguna Terrace, this Cape Cod-styled beach home boasts amazing 180-degree unobstructed ocean views from Palos Verdes Peninsula to Catalina Island to Dana Point! Enjoy the sophisticated charm and subtle elegance of this remodeled and furnished move-in ready 2 bed/2 bath home. Beautiful Private Entryway with Dutch Door, Darling Front Porch, and Two Carports. The Living Room Features Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Floor to Ceiling Double-Pane Windows with Blinds, and Stunning Sit Down Ocean Views. A Huge Ocean View Deck Spans the Entire Front of the Property! Wonderful Open floor plan for Entertaining with Amazing Views not only from the Living Room but also from the Dining Area and Kitchen. Beautiful, White-Glass-Fronted Cabinets, Double-Door Refrigerator, 6-Burner Gas Range, Dishwasher, Double Sink and Stone Countertops adorn the gourmet-ready kitchen. The huge master suite boasts a large, Walk-In Closet, Changing Area with Windows, Crown Moulding and Custom White Shutters. Lounge in the Large, Oval Soaking Tub, flanked by his-and-hers Sinks. This picturesque community features a pool, spa, and community room with kitchen. You'll love the proximity to shopping and restaurants. Dine at the exclusive five-star Montage Resort and Spa across the street, walk to yoga class, and followed by a dip in the ocean, or take the free trolley to Downtown Laguna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30802 S Coast Highway have any available units?
30802 S Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 30802 S Coast Highway have?
Some of 30802 S Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30802 S Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
30802 S Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30802 S Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 30802 S Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have a pool?
Yes, 30802 S Coast Highway has a pool.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30802 S Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

