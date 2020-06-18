30802 S Coast Highway

Amenities

Directly across the street from the famed Montage Resort you will find this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 180 degree panoramic ocean view! Light and bright living room opens up onto a spacious deck, cozy flagstone fireplace, open kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout, and even air conditioning! Carport plus two additional dedicated parking spaces included. This home is beautifully furnished, but may also be leased unfurnished if desired. Short stroll to the beach, shops and restaurants make this location a 10+!!!