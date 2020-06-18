All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 30802 S Coast Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
30802 S Coast Highway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30802 S Coast Highway

30802 Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30802 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Directly across the street from the famed Montage Resort you will find this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 180 degree panoramic ocean view! Light and bright living room opens up onto a spacious deck, cozy flagstone fireplace, open kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout, and even air conditioning! Carport plus two additional dedicated parking spaces included. This home is beautifully furnished, but may also be leased unfurnished if desired. Short stroll to the beach, shops and restaurants make this location a 10+!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30802 S Coast Highway have any available units?
30802 S Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 30802 S Coast Highway have?
Some of 30802 S Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30802 S Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
30802 S Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30802 S Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 30802 S Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 30802 S Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30802 S Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 30802 S Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30802 S Coast Highway has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College