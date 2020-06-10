30802 Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub

Contemporary Remodeled manufactured home with stunning 180 degree views of Catalina, sunsets and expansive blue water offering the best affordable coastal living. Lots of sunshine year round keep the home cheerful and bright. Enter through a privacy gate into a colorful private landscaped yard. There is lots of character with a a covered entry patio and a red Dutch front door. The home features a nice size ocean view patio partially covered for entertaining and sunbathing. There are bamboo hardwood flooring, white coffered ceilings, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new kitchen appliances, master bedroom has walk in closet with organizers, new windows and fresh custom paint. The beaches are dog friendly with restrictions during the summer and dogs need to be leashed. Laguna Terrace is located across the street from the Montage Resort and Spa and a short distance to world class beaches, the trolley in to town, fine dining, a golf course and hiking and biking trails. Also, the community has a heated swimming pool, spa and clubhouse.