All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 30802 Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
30802 Coast
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

30802 Coast

30802 Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30802 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Terrace Mobile Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Contemporary Remodeled manufactured home with stunning 180 degree views of Catalina, sunsets and expansive blue water offering the best affordable coastal living. Lots of sunshine year round keep the home cheerful and bright. Enter through a privacy gate into a colorful private landscaped yard. There is lots of character with a a covered entry patio and a red Dutch front door. The home features a nice size ocean view patio partially covered for entertaining and sunbathing. There are bamboo hardwood flooring, white coffered ceilings, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new kitchen appliances, master bedroom has walk in closet with organizers, new windows and fresh custom paint. The beaches are dog friendly with restrictions during the summer and dogs need to be leashed. Laguna Terrace is located across the street from the Montage Resort and Spa and a short distance to world class beaches, the trolley in to town, fine dining, a golf course and hiking and biking trails. Also, the community has a heated swimming pool, spa and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2000
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30802 Coast have any available units?
30802 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 30802 Coast have?
Some of 30802 Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30802 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
30802 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30802 Coast pet-friendly?
Yes, 30802 Coast is pet friendly.
Does 30802 Coast offer parking?
No, 30802 Coast does not offer parking.
Does 30802 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30802 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30802 Coast have a pool?
Yes, 30802 Coast has a pool.
Does 30802 Coast have accessible units?
No, 30802 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 30802 Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30802 Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 30802 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 30802 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College