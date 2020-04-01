30731 Marilyn Drive

Amenities

SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS! Contemporary luxury meets coastal elegance with this beautiful furnished rental in Laguna Beach. Prepare to be wowed as you walk through the door - this property does not disappoint! Open concept living space with 12-foot ceilings, abundance of natural light and Italian Oak hardwood flooring. Relax in the living room with oversized L-couch and fireplace. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with giant island, custom walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, FISHER & Paykel, Sub-Zero and Meile appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee or late afternoon sunsets on the spacious deck off the living area, including built-in outdoor heaters. Lutron lighting system offers a lovely glow as the evening sets and the entire interior and exterior spaces are equipped with Sonos sound. Property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom includes a built-in office space, perfect for a working professional. 24/7 video and security system is available from your smart phone. Ideal location with walking distance to amenities, including: Montage hotel and beach, Aliso Beach Park, shopping center with many restaurants, grocery and drug store convenience shopping.