Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

30731 Marilyn Drive

30731 Marilyn Drive · (949) 499-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30731 Marilyn Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Ocean Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH 180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS! Contemporary luxury meets coastal elegance with this beautiful furnished rental in Laguna Beach. Prepare to be wowed as you walk through the door - this property does not disappoint! Open concept living space with 12-foot ceilings, abundance of natural light and Italian Oak hardwood flooring. Relax in the living room with oversized L-couch and fireplace. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with giant island, custom walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, FISHER & Paykel, Sub-Zero and Meile appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee or late afternoon sunsets on the spacious deck off the living area, including built-in outdoor heaters. Lutron lighting system offers a lovely glow as the evening sets and the entire interior and exterior spaces are equipped with Sonos sound. Property features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom includes a built-in office space, perfect for a working professional. 24/7 video and security system is available from your smart phone. Ideal location with walking distance to amenities, including: Montage hotel and beach, Aliso Beach Park, shopping center with many restaurants, grocery and drug store convenience shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30731 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
30731 Marilyn Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30731 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 30731 Marilyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30731 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30731 Marilyn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30731 Marilyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30731 Marilyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 30731 Marilyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30731 Marilyn Drive does offer parking.
Does 30731 Marilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30731 Marilyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30731 Marilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 30731 Marilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30731 Marilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 30731 Marilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30731 Marilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30731 Marilyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30731 Marilyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30731 Marilyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
