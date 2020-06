Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Ocean View!! Super cute 2 bedroom with office upper Temple Hills. Lush front and back landscaping with large deck, water fountains, koi pond and private backyard with BBQ and hammock ready for you to enjoy! Converted garage became the Man Cave...relax, play pool, listen to music and enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle only minutes to the beach. Ride the free trolley to the beach or grocery store or enjoy