294 Grandview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable lower unit on a corner lot. This single level unit features two generously sized bedrooms and one bathroom. Great open kitchen with granite counters and spacious family and dining room area. The front patio is private and boasts views of the city lights, dramatic Laguna Beach hills and some sparkling ocean. Shared laundry and a one-car garage with a driveway that can accommodate another two cars. One year lease or longer preferred and submit on those cute pets of yours! Eliisa Stowell 949-903-0026