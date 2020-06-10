2930 Terry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Fully furnished, stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper Victoria Beach home. Take in the Catalina and panoramic ocean views from the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. The features this home offers are endless: open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and new windows. The backyard sanctuary has outside lights on timers, gas fire pit, and a calming water feature. The front deck off the living room is complete with an electric awning making it a perfect place to take in the breathtaking ocean views. The two car garage has been finished off with plenty of storage. This home is located in an excellent neighborhood within walking distance to beautiful Victoria Beach and the Laguna Beach trolley stop just one block away. This home has it all!