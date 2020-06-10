All apartments in Laguna Beach
2930 Terry Road

2930 Terry Road · (949) 632-1698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2930 Terry Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Fully furnished, stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper Victoria Beach home. Take in the Catalina and panoramic ocean views from the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. The features this home offers are endless: open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and new windows. The backyard sanctuary has outside lights on timers, gas fire pit, and a calming water feature. The front deck off the living room is complete with an electric awning making it a perfect place to take in the breathtaking ocean views. The two car garage has been finished off with plenty of storage. This home is located in an excellent neighborhood within walking distance to beautiful Victoria Beach and the Laguna Beach trolley stop just one block away. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Terry Road have any available units?
2930 Terry Road has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2930 Terry Road have?
Some of 2930 Terry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Terry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Terry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Terry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Terry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2930 Terry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Terry Road does offer parking.
Does 2930 Terry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Terry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Terry Road have a pool?
No, 2930 Terry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Terry Road have accessible units?
No, 2930 Terry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Terry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Terry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Terry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Terry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
