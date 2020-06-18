287 San Joaquin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

SPECTACULAR, ULTRA-CONTEMPORARY, NEWLY REMODELED apartment in NORTH LAGUNA! Located near CRESCENT BAY in NORTH LAGUNA, one of Laguna's MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. This stunning property was beautifully remodeled and features the finest in coastal living. Enjoy a gorgeous garden view off the living room redwood deck with sliding glass door, with at times a peek-a-boo ocean view! Gourmet designer kitchen completely remodeled with newer stainless steel appliances including Bosch dishwasher, fridge, range, and a breakfast bar which opens to spacious living room. Stunning contemporary wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, modern double-pained windows & interior doors with frosted glass. Master bedroom has a beautiful ocean and garden view with luxurious adjoining master bath. Both master and secondary hallway baths feature newer tile, frame-less glass shower doors and floating vanities. Spacious secondary bedroom with generous closet space. Inside private laundry with stackable washer & dryer included. One shared garage space in two car garage, as well as one space in driveway. Storage shelves available in garage. This is the ultimate ultra-contemporary beach home moments from North Laguna's and Newport Coast's many beaches, coves, hiking trails, restaurants, shops and galleries.