Laguna Beach, CA
287 San Joaquin Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

287 San Joaquin Drive

287 San Joaquin St · No Longer Available
Location

287 San Joaquin St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
SPECTACULAR, ULTRA-CONTEMPORARY, NEWLY REMODELED apartment in NORTH LAGUNA! Located near CRESCENT BAY in NORTH LAGUNA, one of Laguna's MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. This stunning property was beautifully remodeled and features the finest in coastal living. Enjoy a gorgeous garden view off the living room redwood deck with sliding glass door, with at times a peek-a-boo ocean view! Gourmet designer kitchen completely remodeled with newer stainless steel appliances including Bosch dishwasher, fridge, range, and a breakfast bar which opens to spacious living room. Stunning contemporary wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, modern double-pained windows & interior doors with frosted glass. Master bedroom has a beautiful ocean and garden view with luxurious adjoining master bath. Both master and secondary hallway baths feature newer tile, frame-less glass shower doors and floating vanities. Spacious secondary bedroom with generous closet space. Inside private laundry with stackable washer & dryer included. One shared garage space in two car garage, as well as one space in driveway. Storage shelves available in garage. This is the ultimate ultra-contemporary beach home moments from North Laguna's and Newport Coast's many beaches, coves, hiking trails, restaurants, shops and galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 San Joaquin Drive have any available units?
287 San Joaquin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 287 San Joaquin Drive have?
Some of 287 San Joaquin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 San Joaquin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
287 San Joaquin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 San Joaquin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 287 San Joaquin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 287 San Joaquin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 287 San Joaquin Drive offers parking.
Does 287 San Joaquin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 San Joaquin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 San Joaquin Drive have a pool?
No, 287 San Joaquin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 287 San Joaquin Drive have accessible units?
No, 287 San Joaquin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 287 San Joaquin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 San Joaquin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 287 San Joaquin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 San Joaquin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
