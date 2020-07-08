2859 Wards Terrace

Amenities

Amazing Fully Furnished Turnkey Oceanfront Condo, with Private Steps to the Sands of Victoria Beach with all utilities plus wifi and cable included. Upgraded with all newer construction, ocean views throughout living, dining and kitchen. Just a short walk on the beach to the Montage, etc. Great privacy on the compound, enjoy solitude amongst the sounds of the ocean waves. Solid newer construction from 2007 and extremely well maintained, offering two full baths, two spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, skylights, hardwood and tile floors, plus all the upgrades in-between. Designated garage and driveway parking included. Located on a Private culd-de-sac.