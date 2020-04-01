280 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Beautiful ocean view fully furnished condo in the perfect location just North of Downtown Laguna Beach. Walk everywhere! Restaurants, Heisler Park, Main Beach, galleries, and shopping are all steps away. Two spacious bedrooms, offered fully furnished. This gorgeous condo features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, formal dining area, breakfast bar, gorgeous granite/stainless kitchen with gas stove, and luxurious baths with tubs. A large balcony stretches across the living room to dining room accessible by two sliding glass doors. One carport space is available in the rear of the building with storage space, along with plenty of metered parking out front.