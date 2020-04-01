All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
280 Cliff Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

280 Cliff Drive

280 Cliff Drive · (949) 874-3363
Laguna Beach
Main Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

280 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful ocean view fully furnished condo in the perfect location just North of Downtown Laguna Beach. Walk everywhere! Restaurants, Heisler Park, Main Beach, galleries, and shopping are all steps away. Two spacious bedrooms, offered fully furnished. This gorgeous condo features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, formal dining area, breakfast bar, gorgeous granite/stainless kitchen with gas stove, and luxurious baths with tubs. A large balcony stretches across the living room to dining room accessible by two sliding glass doors. One carport space is available in the rear of the building with storage space, along with plenty of metered parking out front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Cliff Drive have any available units?
280 Cliff Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 280 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
280 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 280 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 280 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 280 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 280 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 280 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 280 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 280 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
