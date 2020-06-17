All apartments in Laguna Beach
2780 Queda Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:13 PM

2780 Queda Way

2780 Queda Way · (949) 310-0505
Location

2780 Queda Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
hot tub
Available with or without furniture,

Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location. This charming home is light and bright, has floor to ceiling windows that open to the view deck. No air conditioner needed as you will have the ocean breeze throughout. The dining area includes a restored-wood decorative wall with a cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and indoor laundry. Master suite includes a spa tub and steam shower.

This home also comes with Fridge and washer/Dryer and a gated, and spacious dog run on the side of the house with ocean view!! It will be perfect for your four legged family member. There is a small garden at the entry to the house to welcome you home. There is also an small area available at the back of the house on the hill side for your personal gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Queda Way have any available units?
2780 Queda Way has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2780 Queda Way have?
Some of 2780 Queda Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Queda Way currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Queda Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Queda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2780 Queda Way is pet friendly.
Does 2780 Queda Way offer parking?
No, 2780 Queda Way does not offer parking.
Does 2780 Queda Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2780 Queda Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Queda Way have a pool?
No, 2780 Queda Way does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Queda Way have accessible units?
No, 2780 Queda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Queda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 Queda Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2780 Queda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2780 Queda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
