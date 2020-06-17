2780 Queda Way

Amenities

Available with or without furniture,



Walking distance to Victoria Beach with spectacular unobstructed ocean, Catalina, and coastline views from a quiet cul-de-sac location. This charming home is light and bright, has floor to ceiling windows that open to the view deck. No air conditioner needed as you will have the ocean breeze throughout. The dining area includes a restored-wood decorative wall with a cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and indoor laundry. Master suite includes a spa tub and steam shower.



This home also comes with Fridge and washer/Dryer and a gated, and spacious dog run on the side of the house with ocean view!! It will be perfect for your four legged family member. There is a small garden at the entry to the house to welcome you home. There is also an small area available at the back of the house on the hill side for your personal gardening.