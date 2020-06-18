2516 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

The Estate on Temple Hills is a unique, 3-acre gated compound nestled atop Hidden Valley Canyon, directly above Main Beach, commanding breathtaking views of Laguna along with miles and miles of the Pacific coastline to the north and south. This exquisite property was designed by the late renown architect Mark Singer and is a rare example of his work. Built from robust materials including custom-cut travertine and slate, reclaimed maple beams, custom plaster fireplaces and built-in cabinetry, this ample home features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, with all living spaces opening onto outdoor decks and balconies overlooking the sparkling sea and city lights. The main level includes a second master, a great room connecting the vast living room, dining room, kitchen and family rooms, and the 3-car garage. Downstairs you will find a second family recreation room, 900-bottle wine cellar, library, master suite with gym, laundry room, and two more bedroom suites. Very comfortable living with complete privacy in a very unique setting.