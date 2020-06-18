All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
2516 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

2516 Temple Hills Drive

2516 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Park Avenue Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Estate on Temple Hills is a unique, 3-acre gated compound nestled atop Hidden Valley Canyon, directly above Main Beach, commanding breathtaking views of Laguna along with miles and miles of the Pacific coastline to the north and south. This exquisite property was designed by the late renown architect Mark Singer and is a rare example of his work. Built from robust materials including custom-cut travertine and slate, reclaimed maple beams, custom plaster fireplaces and built-in cabinetry, this ample home features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining, with all living spaces opening onto outdoor decks and balconies overlooking the sparkling sea and city lights. The main level includes a second master, a great room connecting the vast living room, dining room, kitchen and family rooms, and the 3-car garage. Downstairs you will find a second family recreation room, 900-bottle wine cellar, library, master suite with gym, laundry room, and two more bedroom suites. Very comfortable living with complete privacy in a very unique setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
2516 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 2516 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2516 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
