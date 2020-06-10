2430 Monaco Drive

Amenities

Welcome to one of the finest ocean-view estates in Laguna Beach’s guard-gated Irvine Cove, where a contemporary Santa Barbara style, modern art-caliber fixtures and finishes, and the utmost attention to detail come together in a glamorous 1-level showplace of approx. 4,200 s.f. Completed in 2012, it displays 4 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, formal entry with glass and wrought iron door, formal living and dining rooms and 4 fireplaces. Details are rich, including crown molding, solid oak plank flooring, whole-house audio, and fully automated window treatments and audio/video equipment using a Savant Pro System. A large island takes center stage in a kitchen with Calacatta marble countertops, a semi-circular nook with courtyard access, and stainless steel appliances from Thermador and Miele. Warmed by a fireplace and offering access to the backyard and pool, the master suite shines with a mirror- and wood-paneled accent wall, sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, Carrara marble and onyx, heated flooring, optional second master suite, and a steam shower. Gorgeous grounds spanning nearly 15,428 square feet present tranquil ocean views, a large, gated terrace with travertine decking, resort-caliber pool and spa with waterfall, lifelike synthetic turf, intimate patios, an oversized private courtyard with fireplace and built-in BBQ station, 3-car garage with additional gated driveway parking and separate golf cart parking.