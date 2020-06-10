All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

2430 Monaco Drive

2430 Monaco Drive · (949) 290-0139
Location

2430 Monaco Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Irvine Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to one of the finest ocean-view estates in Laguna Beach’s guard-gated Irvine Cove, where a contemporary Santa Barbara style, modern art-caliber fixtures and finishes, and the utmost attention to detail come together in a glamorous 1-level showplace of approx. 4,200 s.f. Completed in 2012, it displays 4 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, formal entry with glass and wrought iron door, formal living and dining rooms and 4 fireplaces. Details are rich, including crown molding, solid oak plank flooring, whole-house audio, and fully automated window treatments and audio/video equipment using a Savant Pro System. A large island takes center stage in a kitchen with Calacatta marble countertops, a semi-circular nook with courtyard access, and stainless steel appliances from Thermador and Miele. Warmed by a fireplace and offering access to the backyard and pool, the master suite shines with a mirror- and wood-paneled accent wall, sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, Carrara marble and onyx, heated flooring, optional second master suite, and a steam shower. Gorgeous grounds spanning nearly 15,428 square feet present tranquil ocean views, a large, gated terrace with travertine decking, resort-caliber pool and spa with waterfall, lifelike synthetic turf, intimate patios, an oversized private courtyard with fireplace and built-in BBQ station, 3-car garage with additional gated driveway parking and separate golf cart parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Monaco Drive have any available units?
2430 Monaco Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2430 Monaco Drive have?
Some of 2430 Monaco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Monaco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Monaco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Monaco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Monaco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2430 Monaco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Monaco Drive does offer parking.
Does 2430 Monaco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Monaco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Monaco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2430 Monaco Drive has a pool.
Does 2430 Monaco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2430 Monaco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Monaco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Monaco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Monaco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Monaco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
