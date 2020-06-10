All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:34 AM

2419 S Coast Hwy

2419 S Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

2419 S Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Architecture, design, and luxury elegance unite at this ocean front estate. This custom home boasts the perfect blend between ocean views and interior living space to entertain even the largest number of guest. A one of a kind coastal retreat that offers 4 Bedrooms (One Main Level Bedroom), 4.5 Bathrooms (All En-suite), 4 car garage w/epoxy flooring, a second level entertainers room with an attached our door deck, office and large ocean front terrace that fully accentuates the breath taking views of the Pacific Ocean. With 7,449 SqFt of interior living space, this home is currently one of the largest estates the coast of Laguna Beach has to offer. The finest of interior elements were selected when creating the home featuring coffered ceilings, Viking appliances, a central control panel that operates the home’s lights & audio, upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, and a private gated courtyard. Primely situated on one the most renowned coast in the world. Laguna Beach is nearby the highly sought out The Ranch Golf Resort, Montage Resort, fine dining, local shops and coastal experiences. *Rate listed is for long term. Owner will consider variable terms and rate may vary depending on season and length of stay*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 S Coast Hwy have any available units?
2419 S Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2419 S Coast Hwy have?
Some of 2419 S Coast Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 S Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2419 S Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 S Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 2419 S Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2419 S Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2419 S Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 2419 S Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 S Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 S Coast Hwy have a pool?
No, 2419 S Coast Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2419 S Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2419 S Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 S Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 S Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 S Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 S Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.

