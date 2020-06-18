All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

237 Cajon Street

237 Cajon Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 Cajon Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
237 Cajon is a vintage 2 BR Ocean view cottage with new wood flooring and upgraded kitchen. New stove. Designated Parking area. Shower in Bathroom. Front Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Cajon Street have any available units?
237 Cajon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 237 Cajon Street have?
Some of 237 Cajon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Cajon Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 Cajon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Cajon Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 Cajon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 237 Cajon Street offer parking?
Yes, 237 Cajon Street offers parking.
Does 237 Cajon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Cajon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Cajon Street have a pool?
No, 237 Cajon Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 Cajon Street have accessible units?
No, 237 Cajon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Cajon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Cajon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Cajon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Cajon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
