236 OAK Street

Location! Location! Location! Large one bedroom upper apartment with full kitchen featuring new tile flooring and brand new Samsung appliances, dining room, spacious living room and ocean view, new laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, remodeled bathroom with new tub and glass tile surround, new tile flooring and toilet, lots of closet space throughout, oversized deck directly in front of the unit over storage garage. One assigned off street parking space in the driveway in front of the unit. Walk to restaurants, shops and the beach!