Laguna Beach, CA
236 OAK Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:35 PM

236 OAK Street

236 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

236 Oak Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Location! Location! Location! Large one bedroom upper apartment with full kitchen featuring new tile flooring and brand new Samsung appliances, dining room, spacious living room and ocean view, new laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, remodeled bathroom with new tub and glass tile surround, new tile flooring and toilet, lots of closet space throughout, oversized deck directly in front of the unit over storage garage. One assigned off street parking space in the driveway in front of the unit. Walk to restaurants, shops and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 OAK Street have any available units?
236 OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 236 OAK Street have?
Some of 236 OAK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 236 OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 236 OAK Street offers parking.
Does 236 OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 OAK Street have a pool?
No, 236 OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 236 OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 OAK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 OAK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 OAK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
