229 High Drive

Relax and unwind in this enchanting cottage in highly desirable North Laguna. Enjoy abundant natural light throughout and inviting outdoor spaces, including a side patio accessed through a Dutch door from the kitchen, balcony off of the dining and sun rooms, and beautifully landscaped backyard. The home has been tastefully updated while maintaining all of its charm and character, featuring a chef's kitchen with Bertazzoni stove and Carrara marble island, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a small one car garage. Enjoy gorgeous ocean and Hotel Laguna views from the living spaces and patios, and easy access to all of the shops, restaurants and beaches of the Village of Laguna. Please note that MLS photos are from a previous listing. The home is currently occupied by a tenant, and is offered for lease unfurnished.