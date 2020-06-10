All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 229 High Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
229 High Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:57 PM

229 High Drive

229 High Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

229 High Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Relax and unwind in this enchanting cottage in highly desirable North Laguna. Enjoy abundant natural light throughout and inviting outdoor spaces, including a side patio accessed through a Dutch door from the kitchen, balcony off of the dining and sun rooms, and beautifully landscaped backyard. The home has been tastefully updated while maintaining all of its charm and character, featuring a chef's kitchen with Bertazzoni stove and Carrara marble island, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a small one car garage. Enjoy gorgeous ocean and Hotel Laguna views from the living spaces and patios, and easy access to all of the shops, restaurants and beaches of the Village of Laguna. Please note that MLS photos are from a previous listing. The home is currently occupied by a tenant, and is offered for lease unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 High Drive have any available units?
229 High Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 229 High Drive have?
Some of 229 High Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 High Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 High Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 High Drive pet-friendly?
No, 229 High Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 229 High Drive offer parking?
Yes, 229 High Drive does offer parking.
Does 229 High Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 High Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 High Drive have a pool?
No, 229 High Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 High Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 High Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 High Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 High Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 High Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 High Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College