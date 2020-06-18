22165 Paseo Del Sur

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking sauna

This secluded South Laguna estate boasts stunning panoramic ocean views all the way out to Catalina Island! Every detail was designed to impress from the moment you walk onto this prestigious property. This spectacular home is over 3400 square feet with a stylish open floor plan concept that features architectural vaulted ceilings, an expansive living room with adjoining wine bar and dining area that leads to outside entertainment decks, spacious newly remolded kitchen that has beautiful new porcelain counters and stainless steel appliances, master suite has its own floor on the upper level surrounded by ocean views with a large adjoining room that could be used as a master retreat or family room, incredible master bath with sauna plus ample closet space, 3 additional bedrooms plus an office which are split with an in-law suite on a separate wing, entertainer's delight with multiple outdoor livings spaces that are accentuated with ocean views everywhere! Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and walking distance to the most gorgeous beaches in Southern California or hop on the local trolley to downtown Laguna Beach.