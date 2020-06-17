All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

22 N. Vista De Catalina

22 North Vista De Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

22 North Vista De Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Breathtaking 360' panoramic ocean view home in the elite community of Three Arch Bay.This almost 3,000 sq ft custom home has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Enjoy gatherings in the sprawling open floor plan kitchen/family room and watch dolphins and migrating whales from the floor to ceiling windows. Every room, hallway, even the garage has Pacific views! The remodeled kitchen has a large eating area,modern stainless appliances, oversized refrigerator freezer, double oven, sky lights and granite counters.Every bedroom has a private deck with sweeping views from Catalina to Palos Verdes. The downstairs Master has a private entrance, fireplace, and ensuite bath with spectacular views.The upstairs Master has a massive deck, soaring ceiling and bath retreat with whirlpool tub and shower. The professionally landscaped backyard is perfect for soaking in the sun and enjoying sunsets. Three Arch Bay's stunning private beach and cove has an excellent surf break, snorkeling, lifeguards, fire pits, BBQ's, shower, facilities and sand volleyball courts.Tennis and sports courts, a playground and clubhouse make this a vacation paradise! Three Arch Bay is an exclusive community with a guard gate and around the clock security team that patrols the neighborhood and beach. Laguna Beach is just 30 miles from Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City Water Park with top rated restaurants, shopping and a vibrant Art scene including the world famous Pageant of the Arts Festival.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have any available units?
22 N. Vista De Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have?
Some of 22 N. Vista De Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 N. Vista De Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
22 N. Vista De Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 N. Vista De Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 22 N. Vista De Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 22 N. Vista De Catalina offers parking.
Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 N. Vista De Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have a pool?
Yes, 22 N. Vista De Catalina has a pool.
Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have accessible units?
No, 22 N. Vista De Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 N. Vista De Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 N. Vista De Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 N. Vista De Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
