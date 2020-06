22 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLUE LAGOON VILLA AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL RENTAL OR LONGER TERM. THIS FULLY FURNISHED VILLA HAS RECENTLY BEEN REFURBISHED WITH UPGRADED TILE PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW PAINT, CROWN MOLDING AND FURNISHING AND SLEEPS 8. THE LIVING ROOM FEATURES COMFORTABLE SEATING, A 75" TELEVISION WITH SURROUND SOUND, CABLE TV AND WI-FI. THE MASTER SUITE OFFERS A LUXURIOUS KING SIZED BED. THE SECOND BEDROOM SLEEPS A COZY QUEEN SIZED BED AND BUNK BEDS FOR THE KIDS. FULL LAUNDRY IS LOCATED ON THE GROUND FLOOR. ENJOY EVENING SUNSETS FROM YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY BREATHING THE REFRESHING SALT AIR. THE BACKYARD GARDEN PATIO IS EQUIPPED WITH A GRILL AND RELAXING FURNISHINGS. THIS VILLA IS LOCATED DIRECTLY ADJACENT TO THE UPPER POOL, CABANA AND TENNIS COURT AND ONLY A SHORT 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. A TROLLEY STOP ON PCH WILL TAKE YOU TO LAGUNA'S WORLD RENOWNED RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND ART GALLERIES AVOIDING PARKING HASSLES AND TRAFFIC. IN THE SUMMER MONTHS, THE FAMOUS PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS, ART AND SAWDUST FESTIVALS ARE HERE FOR YOUR CULTURAL EXPERIENCE. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS A 119 UNIT PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) LOCATED ADJACENT TO THE RENOWN MONTAGE RESORT AND SPA TO THE SOUTH AND THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGUNITA AND FAMOUS VICTORIA BEACH TO THE NORTH. AMENITIES INCLUDE TWO (2) POOLS, ONE WITH A CABANA AND KITCHEN FACILITY, TENNIS COURT, TWO (2) COMMUNITY ROOMS ON THE SEAWALL, PRIVATE BEACH AND TROPICALLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS THROUGHOUT.