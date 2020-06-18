21746 Wesley Drive

Amenities

Come see this complete knockout! With a total of 2,421 sq ft of indoor and outdoor living, you can't find a better quality property on the market with this prime location. This freshly remodeled luxury end unit flat offers spectacular panoramic ocean views throughout 2 Master Bedrooms with spacious walk-in Master Closets, kitchen and living plus a 900 sq ft private ocean view deck, terraced above The Montage, The Ranch, and just a quick 5 minute walk to the all the best beaches, coves, restaurants and shops nearby. Perfectly nestled within a private gated cul-de-sac community of just 12 units makes this property unique if offering the ideal landing spot for privacy yet within just a minutes walk to everything there is to offer year round. Special features include, a brand new remodel and literally every detail was accounted for within offering a clean California coastal turnkey finish with an expansive open floorplan with all new shaker white cabinetry, white washed oak floors throughout living areas, Pental marble kitchen countertops with new stainless steel appliances, Calacutta Quartz countertops, floors, and showers for both Master Bathrooms with shiplap walls, hardware and all new Kohler faucets and valves and sinks. 2 Car parking within gated garage. Available now, call today for your private tour!