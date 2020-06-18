All apartments in Laguna Beach
21746 Wesley Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

21746 Wesley Drive

21746 Wesley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21746 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Ocean Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Come see this complete knockout! With a total of 2,421 sq ft of indoor and outdoor living, you can't find a better quality property on the market with this prime location. This freshly remodeled luxury end unit flat offers spectacular panoramic ocean views throughout 2 Master Bedrooms with spacious walk-in Master Closets, kitchen and living plus a 900 sq ft private ocean view deck, terraced above The Montage, The Ranch, and just a quick 5 minute walk to the all the best beaches, coves, restaurants and shops nearby. Perfectly nestled within a private gated cul-de-sac community of just 12 units makes this property unique if offering the ideal landing spot for privacy yet within just a minutes walk to everything there is to offer year round. Special features include, a brand new remodel and literally every detail was accounted for within offering a clean California coastal turnkey finish with an expansive open floorplan with all new shaker white cabinetry, white washed oak floors throughout living areas, Pental marble kitchen countertops with new stainless steel appliances, Calacutta Quartz countertops, floors, and showers for both Master Bathrooms with shiplap walls, hardware and all new Kohler faucets and valves and sinks. 2 Car parking within gated garage. Available now, call today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21746 Wesley Drive have any available units?
21746 Wesley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21746 Wesley Drive have?
Some of 21746 Wesley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21746 Wesley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21746 Wesley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21746 Wesley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21746 Wesley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 21746 Wesley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21746 Wesley Drive offers parking.
Does 21746 Wesley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21746 Wesley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21746 Wesley Drive have a pool?
No, 21746 Wesley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21746 Wesley Drive have accessible units?
No, 21746 Wesley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21746 Wesley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21746 Wesley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21746 Wesley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21746 Wesley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

